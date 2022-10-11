Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.48. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

