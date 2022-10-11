IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.45

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.45 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.45 ($0.66), with a volume of 386026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.10 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £573.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,515.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. IP Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

