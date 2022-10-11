iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. 36,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.