iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2,431.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

