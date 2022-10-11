iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lessened by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 290,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 208,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

