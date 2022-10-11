iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Boosted by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 4.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $138,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.86 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.31.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.