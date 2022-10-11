iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.50

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 278927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after buying an additional 876,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,518,000 after purchasing an additional 338,918 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $18,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

