iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 13,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 217,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,617,000.

