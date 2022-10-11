iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s 9th Largest Position

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 64,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,550. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

