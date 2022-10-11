iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

REM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,436 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

