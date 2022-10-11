iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

