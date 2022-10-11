iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $53,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 2,605,971 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

