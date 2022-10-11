iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

