iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. The company had a trading volume of 183,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.