iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.63. 184,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average of $238.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

