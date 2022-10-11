iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,280,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.94. 106,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

