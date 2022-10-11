iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. 20,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,167. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

