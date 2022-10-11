iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 9,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

