iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 383,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.