Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,400 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $3.04.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

