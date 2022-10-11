ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $78.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 438,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

