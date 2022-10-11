ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 112.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 59.82 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 498.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

