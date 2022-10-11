Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NYSE JBL opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jabil by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

