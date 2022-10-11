Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Insider Stephen Martin Middleton Purchases 10,000 Shares

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) insider Stephen Martin Middleton acquired 10,000 shares of Jarvis Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($16,312.23).

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of JIM traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.61). 34,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,775. Jarvis Securities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company has a market capitalization of £59.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jarvis Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

