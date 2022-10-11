JB Capital LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. 27,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,463. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

