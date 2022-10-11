JB Capital LLC Buys 195 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.39. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

