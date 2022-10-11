JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 563,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,221. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

