JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,943,264. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $263.64 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

