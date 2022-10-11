John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

