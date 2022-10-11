John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PDT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $40,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

