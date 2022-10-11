John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.