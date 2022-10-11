Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

