JPGold Coin Hits One Day Volume of $43,888.00 (JPGC)

JPGold Coin (JPGC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, JPGold Coin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. JPGold Coin has a total market cap of $821,905.72 and approximately $43,888.00 worth of JPGold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JPGold Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JPGold Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JPGold Coin Profile

JPGold Coin’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. JPGold Coin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,757,605 tokens. JPGold Coin’s official Twitter account is @jpgoldcoin. The official website for JPGold Coin is jpgoldcoin.com. The Reddit community for JPGold Coin is https://reddit.com/r/japaulgoldcoin. JPGold Coin’s official message board is jpgoldcoin.com/blog.

JPGold Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPGold Coin (JPGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. JPGold Coin has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPGold Coin is 0.04461179 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,250.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpgoldcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPGold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPGold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPGold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JPGold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPGold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.