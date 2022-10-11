JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE LNC opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

