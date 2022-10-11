JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 5.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 11.43% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

JMUB stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

