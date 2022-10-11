Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.72

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 84681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

