Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat (JSTTY)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.