Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 1-year low of $155.24 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

