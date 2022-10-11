Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Kadant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 1-year low of $155.24 and a 1-year high of $240.47.
Insider Transactions at Kadant
In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
