Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,260 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $271,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

