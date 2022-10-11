Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.72

Oct 11th, 2022

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.72 and last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 18853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

