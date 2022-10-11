Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE KMB traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 46,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.