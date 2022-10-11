KingdomX Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (KT)

KingdomX (KT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One KingdomX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingdomX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KingdomX has a total market cap of $267,581.88 and $90,023.00 worth of KingdomX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KingdomX Token Profile

KT is a token. It launched on November 9th, 2021. KingdomX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,129,186 tokens. The official message board for KingdomX is kingdomx.co/kingdomx%20whitepaper.pdf. KingdomX’s official Twitter account is @kingdomxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. KingdomX’s official website is kingdomx.co.

Buying and Selling KingdomX

According to CryptoCompare, “KingdomX (KT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingdomX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingdomX is 0.00172671 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $24,673.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdomx.co/.”

