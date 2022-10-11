Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX stock opened at €19.84 ($20.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.73. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

