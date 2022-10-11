KittyShiba (KSHIBA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,825.00

KittyShiba (KSHIBA) traded down 42.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One KittyShiba token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KittyShiba has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. KittyShiba has a total market capitalization of $78,040.75 and $40,825.00 worth of KittyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KittyShiba alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KittyShiba Token Profile

KittyShiba’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. KittyShiba’s total supply is 888,000,000,000,000 tokens. KittyShiba’s official website is kittyshiba.com. KittyShiba’s official Twitter account is @kittyshiba.

Buying and Selling KittyShiba

According to CryptoCompare, “KittyShiba (KSHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KittyShiba has a current supply of 888,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KittyShiba is 0 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kittyshiba.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KittyShiba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KittyShiba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KittyShiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KittyShiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyShiba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.