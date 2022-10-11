KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $299.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.05.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

