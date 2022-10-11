Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Knight War – The Holy Trio has a market cap of $35,070.43 and approximately $8,306.00 worth of Knight War – The Holy Trio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knight War – The Holy Trio token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Knight War – The Holy Trio has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knight War - The Holy Trio alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001831 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.01603550 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio Token Profile

Knight War – The Holy Trio is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2021. Knight War – The Holy Trio’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,907,115 tokens. The official website for Knight War – The Holy Trio is knightwar.io. Knight War – The Holy Trio’s official Twitter account is @knightwarp2e. The official message board for Knight War – The Holy Trio is medium.com/@knightwarp2e.

Knight War – The Holy Trio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Knight War – The Holy Trio has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 31,485,404 in circulation. The last known price of Knight War – The Holy Trio is 0.00088051 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $11,956.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://knightwar.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knight War – The Holy Trio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knight War – The Holy Trio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knight War – The Holy Trio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knight War - The Holy Trio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knight War - The Holy Trio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.