Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 13044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KN. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

