Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.22). Approximately 4,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.10) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,287.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 544.45.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.