Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.20

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 55220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
