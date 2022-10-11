Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.20

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 55220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.