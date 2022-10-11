Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $340.42 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

